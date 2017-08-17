7th Tackle: Bunker gets the boot from World Cup

Old school footy fans will rejoice watching this year’s World Cup, to be shown exclusively on Channel 7.
Not only will all matches be officiated by a single referee, there will be no referrals to the Bunker.
The costly mechanism has been sidelined for the tournament, mostly for logistical reasons.
There is no communication available between several venues in Papua New Guinea and Northern Australia, and the Bunker’s base at Eveleigh.
The alternative would have been to construct a series of satellite bunkers, closer to those venues.
But that proved too costly. So we’ll now be headed back to video referees making their calls from each stadium live.