Tennis

Spain's Rafael Nadal now has the longest unbeaten streak in Davis Cup history.

Nadal hauls Spain level in Davis Cup

Spain's world No.1 Rafael Nadal returned from a hip injury to defeat Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.
Ex-world No.1 Novak Djokovic has split with Radek Stepanek, days after coach Andre Agassi's exit.

Djokovic, Stepanek split after Agassi exit
Nadal takes back No.1 ranking without even playing

