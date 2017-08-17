Let the fun and games begin over who will be the next coach of the Gold Coast Titans.

7th Tackle: Early contenders to take over at Titans

The two names we’ve heard most frequently over the past 24 hours are Rabbitohs boss Michael Maguire and Kangaroos assistant, Adrian Lam.

Maguire’s record has been tarnished over the past two seasons, but there’s no doubting his ability after delivering South Sydney its first premiership in 43 years.

Like Des Hasler at Canterbury, Maguire is about to start a new two-year contract extension. But should recent results convince Russell Crowe it’s time for change, that will count for little.

The Rabbitohs have a ready-made replacement in Maroons assistant Anthony Seibold sitting under their nose. With vacancies starting to emerge at several clubs, they’d be wary of losing one of the best young coaches in the game.

MORE 7TH TACKLE:

Lam is more of a bolter – he hasn’t been involved at NRL level since working on Wayne Bennett’s staff at the Dragons. He’s now involved with the Roosters at SG Ball level, but working under Mal Meninga with the Kangaroos is a huge plus for the former PNG mentor.

Neil Henry’s fall-out with Jarryd Hayne, combined with damning feedback on his coaching style from influential players, is likely to see him sacked in the coming days.

Sources close to those players who are critical of Henry say “broken promises” are to blame.

“He often promises players things that he can’t – or doesn’t deliver,” one source said. “That’s what upsets them most.”

But to say Henry has lost the entire dressing room is extreme. Hayne has a circle of players who are probably the most critical.