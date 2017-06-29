Gold Coast playmaker Tyrone Roberts is no sure thing to remain in the NRL beyond this season after attracting a big offer from UK Super League powerhouse Warrington.

7th Tackle: Roberts weighs-up big English bucks

Having narrowly missed-out on Ben Barba, the Wolves have identified Roberts as the man to ignite their attack.

But the Titans haven’t given up hope of keeping him, tabling a two-year extension with an option for another season in 2020.

Our tip is that Roberts will stay and fight it out for a spot in the halves alongside good mate Ash Taylor.

Current five-eighth Kane Elgey is a favourite of Titans coach Neil Henry, but the mail gets stronger each week that he’ll be lured to the tropics as Johnathan Thurston’s successor at the Cowboys.

The Titans are also confident of poaching another Broncos prop to join Jarrod Wallace on the Glitter Strip, with young bookend Jai Arrow believed to be close to making the switch.