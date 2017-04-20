Shane Flanagan's handling of departing star Jack Bird should make for interesting viewing for the rest of the season.

7th Tackle: Feathers fly in Flanagan-Bird relationship

Flanagan is entitled to take Bird's defection to Brisbane personally as his coach, given the 22-year-old is making the move to continue his trade under Wayne Bennett.

That's why Flanagan’s disappointment was so transparent – he'd put time and effort into accommodating Bird's unique requests and character traits.

Nonetheless, the pair was never quite on the same page. Sources close to Bird claim he's wanted a change of coach for some time.

Naturally, money was also a factor.

What most don't know is that Bird knocked back big dollars from Manly at the end of his rookie season in 2015 to stay put with the Sharks for another 12 months.

He felt that sacrifice had been justified after winning last year's premiership and now decided the time was right to move elsewhere.