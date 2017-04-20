Andrew Fifita is quietly rebuilding his off-field reputation after a damaging end to last season.

7th Tackle: Fifita gets back on the bike

Not only is the Sharks prop back in the frame to be selected for Australia in next month's Anzac Test, he's also scored a commercial relationship with the world's best-known motorcycle brand.

Fifita has become an ambassador for Harley Heaven, a chain of showrooms in Sydney and Melbourne that stock Harley Davidson bikes and other paraphernalia.

Fifita collected his brand-new bike in late March and has been enjoying scenic rides down the south coast recently.

The new wheels are the result of ambassadorship with Harley Heaven, with Fifita now being pushed to represent the business at charity events.

There have been some misgivings after last year's awful headlines, but that should erode the longer he makes news for the right reasons.

And Fifita might have some big-name company in the front row next season.

We can reveal Cronulla have joined Newcastle and Wests Tigers in the hunt for Warriors prop Ben Matulino.