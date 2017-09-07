Matt Moylan’s only day of work outside rugby league was in a surf store as a teenager.

7th Tackle: Why Moylan is the perfect fit for Sharks

After slouching away from customers, he wasn’t asked back.

Nonetheless, that single shift at Penrith’s Citi Beach outlet now shapes as a telling indicator of his next club: beachside Cronulla.

Although he failed at selling surf gear, the Blacktown boy is surprisingly adept in the whitewash.

During Blues camp prior to Origin I he spent a day-off surfing with the legendary Mick Fanning.

It’s obviously a much shorter drive to the breaks from Shark Park, but there are many more reasons why the seriously disaffected Moylan would relish a fresh start down south.

Firstly, he’s got a crew of former Panthers team-mates at the club: Luke Lewis, Wade Graham, and James Segeyaro.

They’d no doubt be advising him to make the move. He’s closer still to Andrew Fifita, a fellow Blacktown product.

Then there’s the more permissive culture at Cronulla under coach Shane Flanagan.

When Moylan was younger his pre-game ritual would involve a few beers the night before a match.

While it’s hard to imagine Panthers coach Anthony Griffin endorsing that approach these days, Flanagan gives his senior players a lot more personal responsibility.

With so many old heads at the Sharks, Moylan would be freed of the duties and obligations that have clearly not agreed with him as Panthers captain.

It’s no secret Flanagan’s relationship with current five eighth James Maloney is at a mutual breaking point.

The only thing that’s kept Maloney from being released for next season is the lack of a suitable alternative.

Moylan’s departure would clear the way, given young Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary would benefit from a couple of years alongside the wily veteran.

Maloney is also a proven winner – and Penrith’s premiership window will be at least half closed next year.

Need more reasons? Maloney, Moylan, Griffin and Flanagan are all managed by the same agency. It’s a match made in heaven.