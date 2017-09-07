Make no mistake – there’s nowhere Eels coach Brad Arthur would rather be on Saturday than at AAMI Park, contesting his first finals game as a head coach.

7th Tackle: Arthur’s price of making the finals

But the memorable occasion has come at a price for BA.

Since taking the reins at Parramatta, Arthur has also coached his son’s junior league team, the Rouse Hill Rhinos.

MORE 7TH TACKLE:

* Dogs in battle with NRL rival to retain Lichaa

* Why Moylan is the perfect fit for Sharks

* Maguire’s departing spray at Bunnies directors

* The major reason Seibold will become Rabbitohs coach

* More proof Sam Burgess is a great leader

* King the clue to Hoffman’s Roosters move

Apart from clashes due to travel or Eels game day commitments, he never misses a mid-week training session or match.

As a result, the team is unbeaten for the past two seasons and will shoot for another premiership this season.

But guess when their decider against Cabramatta is being held?

When else but Saturday morning, when Arthur will be in the final throws of preparing his team for its first finals appearance in eight years.