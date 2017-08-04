EXCLUSIVE: Klemmer's post-game clash with furious fan

There's been an ugly aftermath to Canterbury's latest loss - last night's 20-4 defeat to arch rival Parramatta at ANZ Stadium.

7th Tackle: Klemmer's dressing room run-in with furious fan

We can reveal Bulldogs prop David Klemmer was approached by a man in the team's dressing room after full-time and abused.

The man said words to the effect of, 'You're a sh*t player, you can't even offload.'

Klemmer was angered and challenged the man. 'Could you do any better?' he fired back.

The situation was then diffused when Klemmer turned to his young family and walked them out of the dressing room.

Bulldogs CEO Raelene Castle standing close to the incident and confirmed the club had no issue with Klemmer's behaviour.

But the Bulldogs are concerned about one of their players being subjected to abuse in the team's inner sanctum. Officials are now attempting to establish the identity of the man, who was not wearing team colours.

To protect the game's integrity, the NRL recently introduced strict protocols around dressing room access.

But the new measures become more difficult to police well after full-time, when venue security have finished their shift and players are still inside.