Last year they destroyed North Queensland’s premiership defence; now the Sharks have poached one of the Cowboys’ most promising forwards.

7th Tackle: Sharks snare Cowboys wrecking ball

The NRL caught its first glimpse of young giant Braden Uele last weekend – the 112kg prop made his first grade debut for the Cowboys in their narrow loss to the Roosters.

And it could well be his one and only appearance under coach Paul Green, with Cronulla securing him on a two-year deal.

Having spent three years developing the Junior Kiwi representative, North Queensland officials are seething over his departure.

Green had a long association with Uele, having also mentored him at the Roosters.

MORE 7TH TACKLE:

However, Cronulla offered almost double for him to leave Townsville and the 22-year-old couldn’t refuse.

He’ll also a clearer pathway to first grade at Cronulla, with Jordan McLean and Matt Scott set to form the competition’s most intimidating front row in 2018.