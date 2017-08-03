Tim Grant remains a free agent at the end of this season, with Tigers coach Ivan Cleary set to lose him for a second time.

7th Tackle: Panthers could grant Tim a lifeline

Ironically, the big prop could find a new home back where it all began – at Penrith.

We’ve heard the Panthers are open to offering Grant a modest two-year deal, which would see him start in reserve grade and fight his way into the team’s star-studded front row.

After a brief move to Maroubra when he joined South Sydney in 2015, the Panthers junior has now settled back in Sydney’s west.

Penrith officials also believe he’d make a valuable mentor for the club’s younger forwards.

The stumbling block for a return would be money – Grant has been on decent coin for most of his NRL career and is still playing strongly enough to command a reasonable contract somewhere in the competition.