News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Footage emerges of Proctor, Bromwich snorting cocaine
Footage emerges of NRL stars snorting cocaine

7th Tackle: Panthers could grant Tim a lifeline

Josh Massoud and Liam Cox
7Sport /

Tim Grant remains a free agent at the end of this season, with Tigers coach Ivan Cleary set to lose him for a second time.

7th Tackle: Panthers could grant Tim a lifeline

7th Tackle: Panthers could grant Tim a lifeline

Ironically, the big prop could find a new home back where it all began – at Penrith.

We’ve heard the Panthers are open to offering Grant a modest two-year deal, which would see him start in reserve grade and fight his way into the team’s star-studded front row.

After a brief move to Maroubra when he joined South Sydney in 2015, the Panthers junior has now settled back in Sydney’s west.

Grant could be given a lifeline. Pic: Getty

Penrith officials also believe he’d make a valuable mentor for the club’s younger forwards.

MORE 7TH TACKLE:

The stumbling block for a return would be money – Grant has been on decent coin for most of his NRL career and is still playing strongly enough to command a reasonable contract somewhere in the competition. 

Back To Top