They could well be Melbourne’s next ‘Big Three’.

7th Tackle: Storm lock-up talented youngsters

Young trio Jahrome Hughes, Brandon Smith and Brodie Croft have been super impressive when deputising for the club’s Origin stars this season.

Croft booted a match-winning field goal to sink the Cowboys, Smith showed great resilience to play hooker with with a broken wrist, while the slightly older Hughes has been ultra slick from fullback after an injury-punctuated pre-season.

All three are contracted until the end of next season at least, but Melbourne aren’t taking any chances.

Standby for an announcement in the very near future that the trio will be staying put until next decade – a huge display of faith and stability from the NRL’s most professional outfit.