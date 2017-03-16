We hear some weird and wonderful stories about training methods across the NRL – and this one is on the podium.

7th Tackle: Brick-bustling Bunnies reach the podium

South Sydney's Holden Cup players were spotted doing a cardio session at Coogee Beach just after dawn during the pre-season.

It turned out they’d been running since 4am and weren’t due to finish until lunchtime.

But what made this boot camp unique was the fact that each player had to perform the drills while carrying a brick for an hour, before handing it over to a teammate.

The 'brick by brick' approach to building a team wall is straight from the Melbourne Storm handbook.

Souths coach Michael Maguire cut his teeth there, and it's not surprising that he has cherry-picked some of his old club’s ideas.

Another interesting training observation came in Wollongong on Sunday night.

After playing just eight minutes, Dragons utility Kurt Mann was forced to run conditioning drills in his playing shorts and boots on the back field as fans left the venue.