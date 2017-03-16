News

Dragons hold on after late Rabbitohs fightback
7th Tackle: Watcha talking 'bout Willis?

Josh Massoud and Liam Cox
7Sport /

So much for footy bad boy Willis Meehan hanging up the boots.

Less than two months after quitting Manly - supposedly to concentrate on boxing - Meehan has returned to the game.

He'll lace up the boots for Auburn Warriors in the third-tier Ron Massey Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors' coach is former Rabbitohs player Darren Maroon, who coached the Sea Eagles' SG Ball side last season.

Willis Meehan in the ring. Pic: Getty

We can also reveal there was more to Willis's departure from Manly than met the eye.

Shortly before walking away from the Sea Eagles, he damaged a sponsor car to the extent that it could not be re-issued.

Twitter: @Josh_Massoud and @LiamCox_TV

