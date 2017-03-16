So much for footy bad boy Willis Meehan hanging up the boots.

7th Tackle: Watcha talking 'bout Willis?

Less than two months after quitting Manly - supposedly to concentrate on boxing - Meehan has returned to the game.

He'll lace up the boots for Auburn Warriors in the third-tier Ron Massey Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors' coach is former Rabbitohs player Darren Maroon, who coached the Sea Eagles' SG Ball side last season.

We can also reveal there was more to Willis's departure from Manly than met the eye.

Shortly before walking away from the Sea Eagles, he damaged a sponsor car to the extent that it could not be re-issued.