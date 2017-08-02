7th Tackle: Dogs coaching staff up for grabs...again

Last year the Bulldogs had a major clean-out in their football department, farewelling more than half a dozen assistant coaching staff.

Could history repeat itself 12 months later?

We can reveal that none of Des Hasler’s men are re-signed beyond this year and that their collective fate depends on what is sure to be a thorough end-of-season review.

Some of the bigger names on Hasler’s roster include assistant coach Jim Dymock, NSW Cup coach Steve Georgallis, veteran conditioner Don Singe and football manager Alan Thompson.

After another week of frantic headlines over Hasler’s future, the two-time premiership winner still looks assured to continue next season.

It’s common practice for club’s to only sign assistant coaches for as long as the head coach – and Hasler’s current deal expires in November.

He’s since signed a two-year extension, but none of his crew have done likewise.

They’ve all been made aware of the review process, which will determine their futures in September or October.