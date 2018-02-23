News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

Vonn's beautiful tribute to late grandpa in South Korea

Sam Cooper | Yahoo Sports
7Sport /

Lindsey Vonn dedicated her performance at the PyeongChang Olympics to her late grandfather, Don Kildow, and before she heads back to the United States, she made sure to leave part of him in South Korea.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson explains why the Browns pursued quarterback Tyrod Taylor
0:35

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson explains why the Browns pursued quarterback Tyrod Taylor
UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen on his pro day performance: I wanted to show everyone I'm a 'jack of all trades'
1:20

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen on his pro day performance: I wanted to show everyone I'm a 'jack of all trades'
Deuce McAllister: New Orleans Saints are 'even more committed now' to remembering owner Tom Benson with another Super Bowl win
5:05

Deuce McAllister: New Orleans Saints are 'even more committed now' to remembering owner Tom Benson with another Super Bowl win
Butler on dealing with Super Bowl LII fallout: 'Pain don't last long just like a scab on your arm'
1:29

Butler on dealing with Super Bowl LII fallout: 'Pain don't last long just like a scab on your arm'
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
David Baker: Tom Benson should forever be remembered for bringing great people together who loved football
4:46

David Baker: Tom Benson should forever be remembered for bringing great people together who loved football
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu: Saints owner Tom Benson 'embodied the soul' of the city to the rest of the world
3:26

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu: Saints owner Tom Benson 'embodied the soul' of the city to the rest of the world
Butler on joining Dion Lewis: 'It's like a first day of school but you got two brothers with you at the new school'
0:16

Butler on joining Dion Lewis: 'It's like a first day of school but you got two brothers with you at the new school'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson: His contributions to the NFL and New Orleans were 'legendary'
1:07

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson: His contributions to the NFL and New Orleans were 'legendary'
Gregg Rosenthal: New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson's life was 'a classic American story'
5:20

Gregg Rosenthal: New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson's life was 'a classic American story'
Jim Mora shares what made Saints owner Tom Benson so beloved by everyone in New Orleans
5:04

Jim Mora shares what made Saints owner Tom Benson so beloved by everyone in New Orleans
 

Kildow, who died in November at age 88, served in the Korean War with the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

HISTORY MADE: Russian 15-year-old wins figure skating gold

He was stationed in Jeongseon, not far from where Vonn competed the past two weeks.

She hoped he would return to South Korea for the first time to support her during competition. Instead, Vonn, who won bronze in the women’s downhill, spread some of her grandfather’s ashes near the mountain where the races took place.

“I know that it would mean a lot to him to be back here, a part of him is in South Korea always,” Vonn told the Associated Press.

She chose a specific rock she learned about during a trip to PyeongChang last year, describing the location as “right by the men’s downhill start.”

Before competition began, Vonn cried after being asked about her grandfather’s influence during a news conference.

“I want so badly to do well for him,” Vonn said. “I miss him so much. He’s been such a big part of my life. And I really had hoped he would be alive to see me. But I know he’s watching. And I know that he’s gonna help me. And I’m gonna win for him.

“It’s not really about me or my career. It’s about my grandfather. I’m just going to lay it all out there. I’m going to give it everything I have. I’m not going to be nervous. I know he’s looking out for me, and I think that actually gives me a lot of peace of mind.”

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan previously described how Kildow impacted Vonn’s skiing career from a young age.

"Her formative years skiing came on the 150-foot hill he built on an old cow pasture in Milton, Wisconsin. He and his wife, Shirley, have a shrine to their granddaughter in their basement. LINDSEY’S SKI DIARY, it says on a shelving unit with 39 binders that chronicle her career from speed-demon girl to the most accomplished female skier in history."

Vonn wrote her grandfather’s initials, “D.K.,” on her helmet during competition. She also wrote the Greek word for “believe” on the thumb of her right glove, another nod to her grandfather, who she paid tribute to in an Instagram post.

After winning bronze in the downhill, Vonn could not return to the medal stand in the slalom in what was likely her final Olympic race.

After Thursday’s race, Vonn was given gifts by a group of elderly South Korean men as a token of gratitude for her grandfather’s service.

If PyeongChang is indeed Vonn’s last Olympics (she said she’s 99.9 percent sure it is), she’ll round out her career with three Olympic medals — one gold in downhill (Vancouver) and two bronzes, one in downhill and one in the Super-G (Vancouver).

More from Yahoo Sports

Back To Top