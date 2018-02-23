15-year-old makes history with figure skating gold

Russian 15-year-old Alina Zagitova has written herself into the history books with figure skating gold at the Winter Olympics.

Zagitova edged compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva with a stunning free skate on Friday to earn the Olympic Athletes from Russia their first gold medal at the PyeongChang Games.

GO GIRL: Aussie skater Craine sizzles in free program

WHAT A LEGEND: Skater goes viral with epic AC/DC routine

Medvedeva, a two-time world champion, won silver, while Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond took the bronze medal.

European champion Zagitova had narrowly led teammate Medvedeva after a world record in the short program on Wednesday.

Skating to Don Quixote by composer Leon Minkus in a flashy red tutu, Zagitova held on for her opening jump, a triple Lutz, and went on to land another six triple jumps, scoring a combined 239.57 points.

Medvedeva, skating last, scored 238.26 and Osmond 231.02.

Zagitova and Medvedeva add to their silvers in the team event, while Osmond follows up a team gold.

At 15 years and 281 days, Zagitova is the second-youngest Olympic gold medallist in the event after Tara Lipinski of the United States, who won at 15 years and 255 days in 1998.

"My hands were shaking but my body was doing everything I'd trained to do," Zagitova said.

"I can't believe I am the champion."

Zagitova's victory in one of the Games' spotlight events ended the gold drought for the Russians and added another chapter to her battle with her friend and training partner.

It could become a skating rivalry for the ages.

"I've got a big life in sports ahead of me and I want to keep going for many years," Medvedeva said.

"I can do more in this sport," Zagitova added.

"There are a lot of titles to win and the Olympics is the biggest."

With Friday's figure skating medals, the OAR now have one gold, five silver and eight bronze medals and are currently 15th in the medals table with two days of competition remaining.

A few months ago, it seemed that Medvedeva would easily clinch Olympic gold as she repeatedly extended her winning streak.

But the 18-year-old suffered a foot fracture that sidelined her from the Grand Prix Final in December and gave Zagitova, competing in her first senior season, a chance to fill the void left by her absence.

Zagitova last month spoiled Medvedeva's injury comeback at the European championships in Moscow, handing her a first defeat since November 2015 and establishing herself as a Pyeongchang gold medal favorite.

Australia's Kailani Craine finished 17th, scoring 111.84 to add to her 56.77 from the short program.

The 19-year-old Olympic debutant was marked down after under-rotating a triple lutz and triple salchow on an otherwise clean free skate.

with agencies