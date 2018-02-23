News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony
Guitar-shredding 13yo wins Closing Ceremony

15-year-old makes history with figure skating gold

7Sport /

Russian 15-year-old Alina Zagitova has written herself into the history books with figure skating gold at the Winter Olympics.

0316_1800_syd_para
0:32

Another Aussie medal at Winter Paralympics
Head coach Urban Meyer highlights what sets cornerback Denzel Ward apart from other Ohio State Defensive Backs over the years
1:05

Head coach Urban Meyer highlights what sets cornerback Denzel Ward apart from other Ohio State Defensive Backs over the years
Top 10 Luke Kuechly plays | 2017 season
3:05

Top 10 Luke Kuechly plays | 2017 season
Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
0:53

Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
Tigers undone by 50m penalties
0:42

Tigers undone by 50m penalties
Cummins' devastating four-wicket spell
0:20

Cummins' devastating four-wicket spell
Cummins steps on cricket ball
0:29

Cummins steps on cricket ball
First Draft: Bradley Chubb
1:27

First Draft: Bradley Chubb
Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
1:03

Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
5:20

MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
0323_0500_nat_sportsbreak
3:01

Sports Break - March 23
0323_0500_nat_cricket
0:41

Women's cricket opens tri-series
 

Zagitova edged compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva with a stunning free skate on Friday to earn the Olympic Athletes from Russia their first gold medal at the PyeongChang Games.

GO GIRL: Aussie skater Craine sizzles in free program

WHAT A LEGEND: Skater goes viral with epic AC/DC routine

Medvedeva, a two-time world champion, won silver, while Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond took the bronze medal.

European champion Zagitova had narrowly led teammate Medvedeva after a world record in the short program on Wednesday.

She's only 15! Image: Getty

Skating to Don Quixote by composer Leon Minkus in a flashy red tutu, Zagitova held on for her opening jump, a triple Lutz, and went on to land another six triple jumps, scoring a combined 239.57 points.

Medvedeva, skating last, scored 238.26 and Osmond 231.02.

Zagitova and Medvedeva add to their silvers in the team event, while Osmond follows up a team gold.

At 15 years and 281 days, Zagitova is the second-youngest Olympic gold medallist in the event after Tara Lipinski of the United States, who won at 15 years and 255 days in 1998.

Medvedeva, Zagitova and Osmand. Image: Getty

"My hands were shaking but my body was doing everything I'd trained to do," Zagitova said.

"I can't believe I am the champion."

Zagitova's victory in one of the Games' spotlight events ended the gold drought for the Russians and added another chapter to her battle with her friend and training partner.

It could become a skating rivalry for the ages.

"I've got a big life in sports ahead of me and I want to keep going for many years," Medvedeva said.

"I can do more in this sport," Zagitova added.

"There are a lot of titles to win and the Olympics is the biggest."

With Friday's figure skating medals, the OAR now have one gold, five silver and eight bronze medals and are currently 15th in the medals table with two days of competition remaining.

A few months ago, it seemed that Medvedeva would easily clinch Olympic gold as she repeatedly extended her winning streak.

But the 18-year-old suffered a foot fracture that sidelined her from the Grand Prix Final in December and gave Zagitova, competing in her first senior season, a chance to fill the void left by her absence.

Zagitova last month spoiled Medvedeva's injury comeback at the European championships in Moscow, handing her a first defeat since November 2015 and establishing herself as a Pyeongchang gold medal favorite.

Australia's Kailani Craine finished 17th, scoring 111.84 to add to her 56.77 from the short program.

The 19-year-old Olympic debutant was marked down after under-rotating a triple lutz and triple salchow on an otherwise clean free skate.

with agencies

Back To Top