News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Shut your f*** up': Tennis players in huge blow-up
'Shut your f*** up': Tennis players in huge blow-up
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match

Kokkinakis sets up huge clash with Federer

7Sport /

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis will face off against world No.1 Roger Federer in the second round of the Miami Open this weekend.

Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
0:57

Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
1:01

Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
Josh Rosen: All of the QB draftees root for each other
1:30

Josh Rosen: All of the QB draftees root for each other
NFL Network's Peter Schrager: Cleveland Browns will have a 'slam dunk' in the NFL draft
3:05

NFL Network's Peter Schrager: Cleveland Browns will have a 'slam dunk' in the NFL draft
Nate Burleson: Wherever Ndamukong Suh lands he'll make an immediate impact
2:01

Nate Burleson: Wherever Ndamukong Suh lands he'll make an immediate impact
Lyon heroics save Australia on Day Two
1:30

Lyon heroics save Australia on Day Two
Omar Ruiz: Former players, team owners pay last respects to Tom Benson
2:49

Omar Ruiz: Former players, team owners pay last respects to Tom Benson
 

Kokkinakis demolished Frenchman Calvin Hemery 6-1 6-2 in 66 minutes in their first-round match on Friday AEDT.

The 21-year-old's meeting with Federer, who received a bye to begin the tournament, will be the first of his career and just his sixth match against a top-10 player.

He has previously faced two players ranked at the top of the world at the time -- Rafael Nadal at the 2014 Australian Open and Novak Djokovic at the 2015 French Open.

Elsewhere, Alex de Minaur failed to trouble Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in his first-round match in Miami.

Nishioka, ranked 374th in the world, won 6-2 6-4 against the Australian teenager.

FULL STORY: Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas

Back To Top