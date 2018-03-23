Kokkinakis sets up huge clash with Federer

Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis will face off against world No.1 Roger Federer in the second round of the Miami Open this weekend.

Kokkinakis demolished Frenchman Calvin Hemery 6-1 6-2 in 66 minutes in their first-round match on Friday AEDT.

The 21-year-old's meeting with Federer, who received a bye to begin the tournament, will be the first of his career and just his sixth match against a top-10 player.

He has previously faced two players ranked at the top of the world at the time -- Rafael Nadal at the 2014 Australian Open and Novak Djokovic at the 2015 French Open.

Elsewhere, Alex de Minaur failed to trouble Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in his first-round match in Miami.

Nishioka, ranked 374th in the world, won 6-2 6-4 against the Australian teenager.

