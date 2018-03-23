'Shut your f*** up': Tennis players in huge blow-up

News

Medvedev, a 22-year-old Russian, defeated his 19-year-old opponent 2-6 6-4 6-2 to progress to the second round of the hard-court tournament.

And he was not happy with Tsitsipas, who seemingly lobbed an insult during the post-match handshake.

"Man, you better shut your f*** up, ok?" Medvedev said.

"Hey Stefanos, you want to look at me and talk? You have some problems?"

The chair umpire jumped down to stand between the two players, with Medvedev continuing as Tsitsipas packed his bags.

Pic: TennisTV

Medvedev then shared part of the context for the stoush.

"You go emergency toilet for five minutes during (the decisive third set) and then you hit let and you don't say sorry. You think you are a good kid?" he said.

"Look at me. Hey, look at me. You don't look at me?"

As the umpire told the world No.52 to sit down, both agreed that Tsitsipas 'started it', in Medvedev's words.

"He said 'bulls*** Russian'. You think this is normal?" Medvedev asked the umpire.

"I answer him because he doesn't know how to fight. He's a small kid who doesn't know how to fight.

"If he doesn't say anything I have no problems with him, but if he says something to me and he wants to fight, he needs to do it."

Medvedev continued to discuss the incident with the umpire, who again appeared to side with the Russian player.

He will face Alexander Zverev in the second round.

FULL STORY: Daria Gavrilova's insane one-in-19,000 moment


