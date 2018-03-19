Federer's classy tribute to del Potro after loss

Roger Federer’s history making start to 2018 was just dealt its first serious blow but the Swiss champion still had the class to pay respect to his opponent.

In what will go down as one of the greatest matches ever played at the Indian Wells Masters Juan Martin del Potro beat Federer in the final, after three gruelling sets 6-4 6-7 7-6.

It was a see-sawing match with brilliant tennis from both players and fistfuls of tension throughout.

Federer even had two championship points in the third set, on serve, but was broken by del Potro who went on to play a brilliant tie-break in the third for the win.

It was Federer’s first loss of the year, this best start ever to a season remarkably at the ripe old age of 36.

He had every right to be bitterly disappointed after the loss but showed the true measure of the man, the champion he is paying respect to del Potro during his runner’s-up acceptance speech.

“Well played today, tough match but well done you deserve it, you were the better player in the end,” he said.

“There wasn’t much in it but you deserve it and you should enjoy this moment.”

He is a giant of the game, on and off the court.