Is this the 'worst acceptance' speech ever?

Naomi Osaka routed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-2 to win the WTA event in Indian Wells and earn the first title of her career.

The 20-year-old then embarked on what she expected to be quite a poor victory speech.

"Hi, I'm Naomi," she began, trying out her wry sense of humour on the crowd.

"OK, never mind," she quickly blurted.

Until Indian Wells, Osaka had made it past the quarterfinals at a WTA event just once, when she was runner-up in Tokyo 18 months ago.

Her inexperience at making victory speeches showed.

After nervously hesitating in ticking off thank-yous, Osaka said, "This is probably going to be the worst acceptance speech of all time."

She singled out Kasatkina.

"I would like to thank Dasha for being super nice and also being a really cool person to play against," Osaka said. "I'm pretty sure we're going to play a lot of finals again."

Osaka was quick to make fun of herself after the hilarious speech. Pic: Getty

Osaka thanked her Haiti-born father and Japan-born mother, who weren't on hand. She moved to the US as a 3-year-old and holds dual citizenship. She lives and trains in South Florida.

Osaka visibly flinched when streamers were shot off. She stepped gingerly toward the crystal trophy resting on a stand and delicately placed her hands on each side of it. She shook her head in declining to pick up the heavy prize.

"I think that's it," she told the crowd.

Osaka's victory capped a run that included beating two-time winner Maria Sharapova, world No.5 Karolina Pliskova and top-ranked Simona Halep during the two-week tournament. She dropped one set in seven matches.

The Japan-born Osaka will rise to a career-high No.22 in Monday's WTA Tour rankings.

In a matchup of 20-year-old rising stars, Osaka needed just 70 minutes to dispatch No.19 Kasatkina, who had an equally impressive showing in the desert.

Osaka closed out the biggest win of her career with a backhand winner that ticked the baseline.

She earned $US1,340,860 ($A1.9 million) for the victory, nearly double her career winnings of $1,483,053. She is the first unseeded winner since Kim Clijsters in 2005 and the second-youngest since Ana Ivanovic in 2008.

