Federer equals his best start to year ever

Roger Federer has brushed aside Hyeon Chung at Indian Wells to achieve another remarkable record in his storied career.

The World No.1 cruised into the semi-finals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory on Thursday.

The win improves Federer's unbeaten 2018 record to 16-0, equalling his best start to a year ever, also achieved in 2006.

Even more remarkable, Federer is yet to drop a set at ATP 1000 level this year.

Federer, 36, was challenged by Chung in a repeat of their Australian Open semi-final.

He gave up a break lead in the first set but his second came at the perfect time – in the 12th game – as he took the opener.

Chung let four break points slip in the opening game of the second set and he was punished, Federer rolling out to a 4-1 lead.

There was no way back from there as Federer, who served 12 aces, closed out another win.

The victory also sees the Swiss legend retain his World No.1 ranking.

The 20-time grand slam champion is chasing a record sixth title at Indian Wells and will face Croatian young gun Borna Coric in the semis.

Federer won his 20th grand slam crown in January at the Australian Open, before winning his third Rotterdam Open title to return to World No.1 in February.

