Will Ferrell hilariously commentates Federer match

Will Ferrell has crashed another Roger Federer match, providing some hilarious commentary for his fourth round win at Indian Wells.

The American comedian made international headlines in January when he walked on court and hijacked an interview with Federer at the Australian Open.

MORE HISTORY: Federer equals his best start to a year ever

The 'Anchorman' star is clearly a huge fan of the Swiss legend, and has been in attendance at Indian Wells in California all week.

But not content with watching Federer from the stands, Ferrell ventured into the commentary box with Jim Courier and Mary Carillo during the opening stages of the match against Jeremy Chardy.

And needless to say, hilarity ensued.

Ferrell kicked off his commentary stint during an awkward pre-match moment between Federer and Chardy, who were forced to sit back-to-back as they were driven to the court in a golf cart.

“Jeremy Chardy is my favourite player. I have a Jeremy Chardy back tattoo,” Ferrell joked.

“That’s a typical Chardy move — he’ll psyche out his opponent by sitting in the back.”

Ferrell also ran TV viewers through a few pre-game stats that appeared on the screen as the players warmed up.

"Federer had a bye in the first round because he refused to play a first round match," he said.

“He is 6 foot 1 — that’s wrong, we all know he’s 6 foot 7."

He also provided a hilarious explanation of why Federer's place of residence was simply listed as 'Switzerland' rather than naming a specific city.

“He and his kids and wife travel around (Switzerland) in a beautiful mobile home and can only stay in one city for two days and have to keep going.”

Federer defeated Chardy 7-5 6-4 to get within one win of making his best start to the year since 2006.

The 36-year-old Swiss superstar can equal his season-best start of 16-0 with a win in the quarter-finals, where he will meet Chung Hyeon of South Korea in a rematch of their Australian Open semi-final.

Federer advanced to the final in Melbourne when Chung retired in the second set trailing 6-1 5-2, and went on to win a five-set final against Marin Cilic.

Chung, seeded 23 here, beat 30th-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-1 6-3.

with AAP