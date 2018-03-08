Ballgirl schools Federer with brilliant winner

A cheeky young ballgirl has upstaged the great Roger Federer with some seriously good tennis skills.

Federer was taking on Jack Sock in an exhibition match for charity on Wednesday when Sock handed over his racquet to the girl.

Usually when a ballkid gets their chance to shine with racquet in hand they're a bit overawed by the situation, but not this youngster.

The girl took it to Federer and showed off a seriously good forehand and backhand.

Then, with the World No.1 crowding the net, the ballgirl produced a stunning passing shot down the line that left Federer stunned and drew a standing ovation from the crowd.

Sock, who was also rather shocked, ran over and gave the girl a high-five as she grinned with delight.

For the second year running, Federer also teamed up with billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates in doubles for the 'Match for Africa'.

A crowd of 16,000 in San Jose was treated to flicks, tricks and plenty of joviality as Federer and his wealthy partner earned a 6-3 victory over Sock and TV host Savannah Guthrie.

Federer, who won a 20th career grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in January, hailed Gates as a perfect partner before quipping: "He knows numbers very well. He never makes mistakes on the scores.

"I'll do the running and Bill does the thinking."

Sock was also in a playful mood, saying before the match: "Don't hit it to Roger, I'm winless against him for my career."

One of the main highlights came when Federer, ever the showman, played on his knees from the middle of the net, with Sock raining down volleys at his opponent before finally winning the point.

The match, in aid of African charities and the Roger Federer Foundation, raised $2.5 million.

with agencies