Tomic woes continue after disappointing comeback loss
Tomic woes continue in disappointing comeback loss

Halep gets No.1 revenge over Wozniacki

AAP /

Former champion Caroline Wozniacki said on Wednesday she is preparing for the Indian Wells Masters without stress despite losing her world No.1 ranking.

The Dane, who now stands second behind Simona Halep, won the Californian desert trophy in 2011 over Marion Bartoli and played finals in 2013 against Maria Sharapova and 2010 versus Jelena Jankovic.

She also held the top ranking in 2010, but says her recent spell at the top is more important in her mind.

"The second time meant more to me, number one was a huge goal," said the Australian Open winner. "But staying there is not as important."

Wozniacki is now No.2 behind Halep. Image: Getty

The 27-year-old took back the top ranking after winning in Melbourne in January and held it for a month before Halep took it late in February.

Wozniacki was more keen on winning her first grand slam and finally avoiding the unwanted label of number one without a slam.

"Winning (the) Australian was a big deal, it's far in the future but if I play well enough, there is a chance of finishing number one at the end of the season," Wozniacki said.

"Day by day, I'm just trying to improve my game, the ranking doesn't make much difference to me."

