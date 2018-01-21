Wozniacki's hilarious tweener call in big win

Caroline Wozniacki breezed into the quarter-finals of the Australian Open with some magical tennis but it was a point she lost in the match against Magdalena Rybarikova that the Dane cherished the most.

The super-confident Dane successfully hit a tweener in a match for the first time on the way to a 6-3 6-0 demolition of Rybarikova in the fourth round.

Wozniacki played the between-the-legs shot in the fifth game of the opening set on Sunday.

Even though Rybarikova was able to put it away for a winner, the world No.2 was proud of her effort.

"I've made a few tweeners in practice, but never in a match," she said.

Still searching for a maiden grand slam title after more than a decade on tour, the second seed from Denmark needed only 63 minutes to end the challenge of No.19 seed Rybarikova.

Wozniacki's opponent in the last eight will be Carla Suarez Navarro, who came from a set and two breaks against No.32 seed Anett Kontaveit from Estonia to win 4-6 6-4 8-6.

The Spanish veteran won six straight games from 4-1 down in the second set before Kontaveit recovered her composure to turn the deciding set into a dogfight.

"She started very good," said Suarez Navarro of her opponent.

"I always have to fight until the end.

"It was a really good match and I'm very happy to be in the next round.

"I try to be focused, try to play my game and that's it, to run, run, run all the time."

Before this tournament, Kontaveit had won only six of 17 singles matches at grand slam level, including first-round departures at the 2016 and 2017 Australian Open.