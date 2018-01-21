Federer opens up on four kids' love of tennis

News

The Swiss all-time great defeated French veteran Richard Gasquet in straight sets on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night to progress to the second week of the Australian Open.

Perhaps the only thing more remarkable than his record -- Federer has now reached the fourth round at Melbourne Park 16 times -- is Jim Courier's ability to get a laugh out of the 2017 champion with every champion.

First, the American somehow managed to get Federer to break out the 'blue steel' pose that was praised by Hollywood star The Rock on Twitter during the week.

Federer will face the unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the fourth round on Monday following his win over Gasquet.

The world No.2 is chasing a milestone 20th grand slam title and his first back-to-back Australian Open titles since 2006-07.

Long-time rival and top seed Rafael Nadal looms for the final after the Spaniard reached the round of 16 with three crushing victories.

