Chair umpire's brilliant reaction to brutal falcon

The chair umpire was well and truly in the firing line on Wednesday night in Nick Kyrgios's second round win over Viktor Troicki at the Australian Open.

'NEVER SEEN THIS': Kyrgios overcomes bizarre distractions to advance

Keothavong was involved in somewhat of a running battle with Kyrgios as a number of bizarre distractions infuriated the young Aussie.

Kyrgios vented his frustrations on Keothavong as a heckler, helicopter and finally the PA system threatened to derail his victory charge.

And to top it all off, the chair umpire copped a brutal falcon late in the match.

Keothavong felt the full forced of a Troicki backhand as the Serb hit a wayward return straight into the official's head.

Look out! Image: Channel 7

Luckily he was ok, and he showed as much with his reaction, laughing along with the crowd before Channel 7 microphones picked up his awesome response.

"It's not my day is it? What can I do?" he asked himself.

Unflappable. Image: Channel 7

Commentators immediately cracked up at the hilarious one-liner.

Kyrgios has set up a tantalising third-round showdown with former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after rolling Troicki.

There were shades of a 2017 Andrea Seppi second-round stumble when Kyrgios surrendered a two-sets-to-love lead when the top-ranked Australian failed to deliver on a match point and then handed a break to Troicki.

But the Australian showed his growing maturity to level at 6-6 before dominating the tiebreak in a 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-2) victory.

with AAP

