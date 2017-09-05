Federer cruises into quarters with vintage display

Roger Federer has bulldozed his way into the US Open quarter-finals without even facing a break point on his serve.

The World No.3 put on a vintage display on Tuesday to dispatch Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 and set up a date with Juan Martin del Potro in the last eight.

Federer's quest for a sixth US Open title and 20th overall grand slam is still alive after his 12th victory from as many attempts against Kohlschreiber.

However, the Swiss third seed did take a medical timeout off court at the end of the second set.

The 19-time grand slam champion was seemingly troubled by his back again, but he showed few signs of injury during a 109-minute win.

Into a 12th quarter-final in New York, Federer produced a fine performance against Kohlschreiber, setting up a clash against Juan Martin del Potro in a repeat of the 2009 decider and moving a step closer to a last-four meeting with Rafael Nadal.

He now faces the biggest test yet after Del Potro -- the only man to ever topple the great Swiss in a US Open final -- sent fans into a frenzy on the Grandstand with a dramatic five-set triumph over sixth seed Dominic Thiem.

Del Potro overcame illness and a two-set deficit for the first time at a major to wear Thiem down 1-6 2-6 6-1 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 after three hours and 35 minutes.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal also booked his ticket to the quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over Alexander Dolgopolov.

Nadal will play 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev, who became the youngest US Open quarter-finalist since 2001 when he beat David Goffin.

with AAP