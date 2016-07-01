Nike's much-maligned Wimbledon dress has been heavily criticised by players during the opening days of the grand slam.

Nike's 'nightie' dress causes more controversy at Wimbledon

The sports apparel giant was last week forced to recall the 'skimpy' Premier Slam dress in order to have it altered in time for the tournament.

Players were reportedly furious that the dresses revealed too much below the waist during games.

The outfit frequently flies up above the waist, causing some fans to label it the "Marilyn Monroe".

2013 Wimbledon runner-up Sabine Lisicki has flat-out refused to wear her sponsor's suggested dress.

"I didn't feel comfortable showing that much," Lisicki told the New York Times.

The Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka was forced to wear leggings underneath the dress during her Wimbledon preparations:

The Nike design used as Lucie Hradecka's shirt at Roehampton is going to be Genie Bouchard's dress at #Wimbledon: pic.twitter.com/r3YI8bVhNw — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 21, 2016

The most scathing criticism has come from Andy Murray's mother Judy, who says she expects Nike to make immediate alterations.

"The important thing for any clothing manufacturer who is sponsoring top players is to make sure that the clothing is functional for the job in hand," Murray told The Telegraph.

"Anything that is not functional proves distracting to the players and that's not in anybody's interests."

Despite the furore, Bouchard says she enjoys the outfit.

"For me, I love it," Bouchard told TSN.

"It's nice and short so you can move around and be free with your movements. It"s funny that people paid a lot of attention to it, but I really think it"s really nice."