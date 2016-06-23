Sporting apparel giant Nike has been forced to change its ladies dress for Wimbledon after complaints from several players.

Nike forced to recall 'skimpy' Wimbledon dresses

The Nike Premier Slam dress has been sensationally recalled after players reportedly said it was too revealing below the waist and branded 'skimpy' by commentators.

At least 20 players, including Eugenie Bouchard, are set to wear the design at the All England Club, but manufacturers have been forced into last minute alterations.

"We need to make a small change to your dresses per Wimbledon rules," Nike told players, according to The Daily Mail.

The controversial outfits were actually approved by the All England club which decided they did comply with Wimbledon's strict all-white dress code.

The Nike design used as Lucie Hradecka's shirt at Roehampton is going to be Genie Bouchard's dress at #Wimbledon: pic.twitter.com/r3YI8bVhNw — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 21, 2016

Officials last year issued the following decree to all players:

1) Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround.

2) White does not include off white or cream.

3) There should be no solid mass or panel of colouring. A single trim of colour around the neckline and around the cuff of the sleeve is acceptable but must be no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

4) Colour contained within patterns will be measured as if it is a solid mass of colour and should be within the one centimetre (10mm) guide. Logos formed by variations of material or patterns are not acceptable.

5) The back of a shirt, dress, tracksuit top or sweater must be totally white.

6) Shorts, skirts and tracksuit bottoms must be totally white except for a single trim of colour down the outside seam no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

7) Caps, headbands, bandannas, wristbands and socks must be totally white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

8) Shoes must be almost entirely white, including the soles. Large manufacturers’ logos are not encouraged. The grass court shoes must adhere to the Grand Slam rules (see Appendix A below for full details). In particular shoes with pimples around the outside of the toes shall not be permitted. The foxing around the toes must be smooth.

9) Any undergarments that either are or can be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm). In addition, common standards of decency are required at all times.

10) Medical supports and equipment should be white if possible but may be coloured if absolutely necessary.