Aussie lashes out at 'Luis Suarez of rugby'

Wallabies winger Drew Mitchell has slammed Chris Ashton after the England international was banned for 13 weeks for biting an opponent.
The 29-year-old Saracens back, who has played 39 Tests, was found guilty of biting Northampton prop Alex Waller in one of two incidents within the space of a minute during a Premiership match on Saturday.
Former England centre Will Greenwood has questioned why Ashton is repeatedly caught in "daft situations", adding "he's Mario Balotelli - someone give him a T-shirt, 'Why Always Me?'".
Mitchell, however, reckons Suarez is a more accurate comparison in reference to the Barcelona striker's history of biting opponents.
The former rugby league player, who has scored 19 tries for England, has not represented his country since 2014 and missed out on Eddie Jones's 45-man elite player squad named last month.