Nick Foles is the toast of the NFL world after his virtuoso display in Super Bowl LII, but his efforts have been somewhat overshadowed by his adorable daughter.

MVP's adorable daughter steals the show after Super Bowl

A magnificent performance from the Eagles' back-up quarterback - who threw for three touchdowns and nearly 400 yards, as well as scoring a receiving TD - helped Philadelphia to a 41-33 triumph, their first Super Bowl trophy in franchise history.

DROUGHT BROKEN: Eagles shock Patriots to win first Super Bowl trophy

The 29-year-old took his daughter Lily onstage during the Lombardi Trophy presentation, along with a bright pink pair of ear muffs for the youngster.

"She has no idea," Foles said of Lily, who was blissfully unaware of what her father had just achieved.

Earlier this week, Foles teared up when he spoke about the importance of having his young daughter at the Super Bowl.

“Now to be a father, that changes everything,” he said.

“It takes the pressure away because I get to go home to her every night. No matter what happens — no matter if I play a horrible game, she loves me."

Fans flocked to social media in adoration of Nick and Lily.

Currently hunting online for Lily Foles vintage NFL denim jacket in my size. What a rock star #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rvBc03Qjug — Danielle Michaud (@CityMichaud) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles’ daughter, Lily, is stealing her dad’s spotlight tonight. 😍 pic.twitter.com/gNiUv6PFtZ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 5, 2018

Congrats #Eagles & Philly!! 🙌🏼🏈🏆



also the real MVP here is Nick Foles daughter with her headphones on watching confetti. my goodness she's so cute😩❤️ — Amymarie (@amymarieg) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles's daughter in the green headband just won the night. — Ryan Prong ن (@RyanProng) February 5, 2018

So we all agree Nick Foles’ daughter is the real MVP, right? — Jacqueline Klimas (@jacqklimas) February 5, 2018

Let’s talk about Nick Foles and his daughter....I mean—soooo adorable! — Jackie Ibanez 🇺🇸 (@JackieibanezFNC) February 5, 2018

Quarterback Nick Foles holds up his daughter, Lily after the @Eagles defeated the @Patriots to win the #SuperBowl 41-33. pic.twitter.com/VNXmUySmD4 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles' daughter is super cute. Surely that counts for something in all this. I mean we're talking Gerber-baby cute here. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 5, 2018

Impressive poise by Nick Foles' daughter there on the podium. — Mike Strange (@Strangemike44) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles' daughter trying to grab the mic and just chilling in the middle of the Super Bowl celebration and melee > — Will Reeve Jr. (@WillReeveJr) February 5, 2018

Foles and his daughter made my ovaries explode 😍 — Sarah Little (@stinson_sarah) February 5, 2018

In a record-setting shootout with Tom Brady, Foles led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21min to got

Then a defence that had been shredded throughout the second half made two final stands to win.

Brandon Graham strip-sacked Brady and Derek Barnett recovered, setting up rookie Jake Elliot's 46-yard field goal for an 8-point lead.

Brady got his team to midfield, but his desperation pass fell to the ground in the end zone.

with AAP