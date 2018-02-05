MVP's adorable daughter steals the show after Super Bowl

Nick Foles is the toast of the NFL world after his virtuoso display in Super Bowl LII, but his efforts have been somewhat overshadowed by his adorable daughter.
A magnificent performance from the Eagles' back-up quarterback - who threw for three touchdowns and nearly 400 yards, as well as scoring a receiving TD - helped Philadelphia to a 41-33 triumph, their first Super Bowl trophy in franchise history.
DROUGHT BROKEN: Eagles shock Patriots to win first Super Bowl trophy
The 29-year-old took his daughter Lily onstage during the Lombardi Trophy presentation, along with a bright pink pair of ear muffs for the youngster.
"She has no idea," Foles said of Lily, who was blissfully unaware of what her father had just achieved.
Earlier this week, Foles teared up when he spoke about the importance of having his young daughter at the Super Bowl.
“Now to be a father, that changes everything,” he said.
“It takes the pressure away because I get to go home to her every night. No matter what happens — no matter if I play a horrible game, she loves me."
Fans flocked to social media in adoration of Nick and Lily.
In a record-setting shootout with Tom Brady, Foles led a pressure-packed 75-yard drive to the winning touchdown, 11 yards to Zach Etrz with 2:21min to got
Then a defence that had been shredded throughout the second half made two final stands to win.
Brandon Graham strip-sacked Brady and Derek Barnett recovered, setting up rookie Jake Elliot's 46-yard field goal for an 8-point lead.
Brady got his team to midfield, but his desperation pass fell to the ground in the end zone.
with AAP