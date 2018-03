NFL’s teams have released official statements in response to President Trump’s comments critical of protesting players.

The statements range from tepid to fiery, and are compiled below.

Statement from #Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft: pic.twitter.com/f5DJeK0Woj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 24, 2017

Statement from Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/i3D5xzBBSn — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017

Statement from Miami Dolphins Owner and Founder of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/6W3mXwJO6M — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2017

Statement from Owner Steve Bisciotti. pic.twitter.com/bdKWJ4UpCy — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2017

#Bengals release statement on the players linking arms in Green Bay: pic.twitter.com/dMbIrn6xw8 — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) September 24, 2017

Statement from @HoustonTexans Founder, Chairman and CEO Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/sF78Sc4hdg — Texans PR (@TexansPR) September 24, 2017

Statement from Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. pic.twitter.com/DdMruLebOj — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2017

"We could not be more proud, appreciative and grateful for our players."



A statement from President/CEO Joe Ellis: https://t.co/vBy9LbKZ4h pic.twitter.com/ELSEdhJdhN — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 24, 2017

Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch respond to President Trump's remarks last night, via team spokesman: pic.twitter.com/AHzL6KM7W3 — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) September 23, 2017

Statement from Arthur Blank: pic.twitter.com/20DH3DHc4e — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 23, 2017

Saints statement pic.twitter.com/E6qNlciZSO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 24, 2017

Statement from Zygi and Mark Wilf and the entire Wilf family. pic.twitter.com/1YeAaKyjaW — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 24, 2017

Statement from Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey. pic.twitter.com/36u9aboXOO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 24, 2017

Statement from Lions owner Martha Ford: pic.twitter.com/42m3lIWNs9 — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) September 24, 2017

Packers have released a statement from Mark Murphy on the President's remarks. pic.twitter.com/15c3fIvwTd — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) September 23, 2017

A statement from Seahawks President Peter McLoughlin pic.twitter.com/vGzMj0TFmz — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 24, 2017