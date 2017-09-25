News

NFL franchises eye young Aussie NRL giant
NFL teams gunning for ex-Rabbitohs under-20s monster

Odell Beckham's peeing-dog celebration is pretty bizarre

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Odell Beckham Jr. made a great toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone for the Giants on Sunday, but then he followed that up by, well, just take a look at it for yourself.

Odell Beckham Jr cops penalty for peeing like a dog after Touchdown for NY Giants

Yes, that is Odell Beckham Jr. walking around on the field like a dog and then pretending to pee like one as well.

Umm, yep that's a TD celebration right there.

The official looked perplexed as if he couldn't believe that just happened in front of him. After realizing that, yes, OBJ did indeed pee like a dog, he assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Giants receiver.

TRUMP BLOWBACK: NFL players kneel in mass anthem protests

And just to really drive the point home, here is the play in slow motion:

After the game, Beckham was asked about his celebration and had this to say:



Some Twitter users speculated Beckham acting like a dog was a reference to Donald Trump's comments of calling NFL players "sons of a bitch."

After Beckham's first score, he had a more meaningful celebration.



On that celebration, he said this:



Regardless of what you think of the celebration you cannot deny the man's skills.

Will you see a better one-handed catch for a touchdown all year? Probably not.


