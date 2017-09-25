Odell Beckham's peeing-dog celebration is pretty bizarre

Odell Beckham Jr. made a great toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone for the Giants on Sunday, but then he followed that up by, well, just take a look at it for yourself.

Odell Beckham Jr cops penalty for peeing like a dog after Touchdown for NY Giants

Yes, that is Odell Beckham Jr. walking around on the field like a dog and then pretending to pee like one as well.

The official looked perplexed as if he couldn't believe that just happened in front of him. After realizing that, yes, OBJ did indeed pee like a dog, he assessed a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Giants receiver.

And just to really drive the point home, here is the play in slow motion:

After the game, Beckham was asked about his celebration and had this to say:

Odell Beckham on his first TD celebration: "I don't know. I'm in the end zone. I'm a dog. So I acted like a dog." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 24, 2017

Some Twitter users speculated Beckham acting like a dog was a reference to Donald Trump's comments of calling NFL players "sons of a bitch."

After Beckham's first score, he had a more meaningful celebration.

OBJ celebrated another TD, this time with a raised fist pic.twitter.com/Qx8nTVRGwx — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 24, 2017

On that celebration, he said this:

Odell Beckham on his 2nd TD celebration (a raised fist): "Did it look like it (meant something)? Then it might have meant something." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 24, 2017

Regardless of what you think of the celebration you cannot deny the man's skills.

Will you see a better one-handed catch for a touchdown all year? Probably not.