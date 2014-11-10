A Baltimore Ravens cheerleader has taken a hard fall during a game against the Tennessee Titans and been taken to hospital.

NFL cheerleader injured after stunt goes wrong

The team declined to identify the cheerleader.

She fell during a stunt, and was stabilised by stadium medical personnel before being carted off the field.

According to the team, the cheerleader was treated for head, neck and back injuries before leaving the hospital.

The team later reported that she had left the hospital under her own power.

Cheerleaders' working conditions have been under debate for several months, as cheerleaders from several teams have filed suit protesting their pay and team expectations.

A Deadspin article from January detailed the rigorous, often ridiculous, expectations for Baltimore cheerleaders.

The incident comes after a former Baltimore cheerleader and the estranged wife of a prominent US energy executive was last week arraigned on charges of having sex with a 15-year-old boy, who attends school with at least one of her children.

