Alvarez withdraws from Golovkin megafight
Mayweather still unbeaten after TKO win over McGregor

7Sport /

Floyd Mayweather has outclassed Conor McGregor to win their much-hyped super fight by TKO in Las Vegas to maintain his perfect record.

As hard as he tried, McGregor simply had no answer to the Mayweather's speed and technical ability.

* FRUSTRATED: Annoyed McGregor questions ref's decision
* LIKE CLOCKWORK: Floyd says plan worked to perfection
* SHOW-STOPPER: Sporting world reacts to Mayweather victory
* SUITING UP: McGregor gets pre-fight taping while wearing suit

Mayweather, who came out of boxing retirement at 40 for the fight, improved to 50-0 to surpass heavyweight great Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record for most wins without a loss or draw.

Mayweather's record is now 50-0. Pic: Getty

McGregor, a mixed martial arts champion who was making his professional boxing debut, failed to pull off what would have been the greatest upset in combat sports history but made the fight much more compelling than most experts had predicted.

Mayweather was happy to let McGregor start off as the aggressor in the first two rounds, watching as the Irishman mockingly put his gloves behind his back at one stage.

The American took his time to get going but gradually started throwing more punches once he'd had time to suss out McGregor's approach.

McGregor mocks Mayweather in the ring. Pic: Getty

Mayweather really started to up the ante in the sixth round as hit McGregor with a succession of scoring punches.

The seventh round followed suit as 40-year-old Mayweather's boxing nous came to the fore.

Mayweather pounced once McGregor began to tire. Pic: Getty

Where the American had found himselves on the ropes in the earlier rounds, he began walking towards the Irishman with regularity as the bout wore on.

McGregor was visibly tiring in the ninth round and Mayweather went in for the kill with an exhibition of clean-punching too much for the UFC star to handle.

The referee eventually called the fight off in the tenth round after Mayweather hit the Irishman with a flurry of big hits.

Whether the megafight will be the richest of all-time, as promoters predicted, is still to be determined but Mayweather left no doubt of his place in the pantheon of boxing greats in what he said was his last fight.

