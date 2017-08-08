Conor McGregor claims he knocked his sparring partner down with 'pure power', but Paulie Malignaggi says all isn't quite what it seems.

The truth behind controversial McGregor sparring photo

Malignaggi sensationally quit McGregor's training camp on the weekend after a 'misleading' image from their sparring session was posted on social media.

The image shows McGregor standing menacingly over Malignaggi, who is on his back on the canvas after what looks to have been a McGregor knockdown.

McGregor's photographer Dave Fogarty tweeted the photo with the caption “there no conspiracy, there no photoshop, just pure unadulterated power”.

However Malignaggi has refuted the suggestion he was knocked down, slamming McGregor and claiming he was pushed down so Conor could catch his breath.

Malignaggi believes McGregor's camp is using the 'misleading' image to maintain a fake mystique around the UFC star's boxing abilities.

"The funny thing about the pushdown round was this ... it was during one of his worst moments," Malignaggi told the MMA Hour.

“He pushed me down on the floor to try and catch a break. The instant I went down I got up and I remember I continued the trash talk and said ‘what’s up, buddy? you need a break?’

"I started taking it to him right after. I said ‘there’s no breaks here, you don’t get no break’ and started hitting him with more body shots and said ‘take those, they don’t feel good’. And I heard him start to whimper ... and said ‘take those, eat those, get used to those���.”

Malignaggi went 12 rounds with McGregor and says he was able to dominate the Irishman.

"He caught a nice one (beating) for five rounds," Malignaggi said.

"After seven, which was one of his worst rounds, he tells me ‘7-0 me’. I remember walking back to my corner yelling back to him, ‘whatever school you went to they didn’t teach you how to count'."

Malignaggi added he regretted sparring with McGregor and claimed that he was not paid for the experience.

Meanwhile, McGregor's coach insistss the UFC star has "improved phenomenally" in camp ahead of his hotly anticipated boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor will face undefeated boxer Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 27 (Australian time), with the latter a strong favourite to prevail.

While Mayweather has a perfect record from 49 fights, McGregor has never boxed professionally.

However, McGregor's coach, Owen Roddy, told Sky Sports. "We're all very happy and very excited. Conor improves on a daily basis. The Conor of today is better than the Conor of yesterday. He gets better every day, every week.

"We've got another three weeks, so there will be huge improvements again.

"He is such a good student. He has a great ability to pick up on things. I don't know how he does it. I've never seen it before from any student.

"From the start of camp to now, he has improved phenomenally and he will continue to improve over the next couple of weeks. It's so exciting."

