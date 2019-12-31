England great's radical change to improve Test cricket

England great Michael Vaughan has called for Test cricket to trial four-day matches to save the game money.

The debate over whether to reduce the number of days from five to four has been going on for a while, but the former England captain thinks now is the time to save the game a lot of money.

'YOU CAN’T DO THAT': Aussie umpire's 'embarrassing' act shocks cricket world

‘TERRIFYING’: Big Bash rocked by 'sickening' Marcus Stoinis moment

“If you actually dissect a five-day Test match, the fifth day is costing the game a lot of money,” Vaughan wrote the UK Telegraph.

“We always have to remember that cricket is an entertainment business. At the minute the white-ball game has overtaken Test cricket.

Michael Vaughan wants Test cricket to trail four-day matches. (Getty Images) More

“So we need to make it more relevant and more appealing. It might just bring a little more relevance if it gets shortened.”

Statistics also show very few games have finished on Day 5.

Of the 39 Tests in 2019, just 13 went to the final day.

318 overs is the average result in the 21st century ... Only 13 out of 39 Tests this year have gone to the 5th day ... only 4 draws !!!!!!!! All rain affected ... !!!!!!! https://t.co/cmAEnKhTuN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 30, 2019

But Australian captain Tim Paine pointed to the Ashes series, which went to the fifth day on numerous occasions, as a reason why Test match cricket shouldn’t change.

“We might not have got a result in the Ashes had we of done that,” Paine said.

“I think that’s the point of difference with Test cricket.

“It’s five days, it’s harder mentally, it’s harder physically and it Tests players more than the four-day first-class fixtures do.”