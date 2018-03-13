South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds has suffered yet another injury blow, forcing him to undergo surgery on Tuesday morning.

Setback for Rabbitohs as Reynolds forced into surgery

The 27-year-old is expected to miss around four weeks of football after having the procedure to clean out his right knee.

Channel Seven journalist Josh Massoud broke the story on Tuesday morning.

BREAKING: Injury setback for @SSFCRABBITOHS with Adam Reynolds undergoing surgery to clean-out his right knee this morning. Expected to miss 4 weeks. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/6E1rQyFv3r — Josh Massoud (@josh_massoud) March 12, 2018

The news is a bitter blow for the Rabbitohs who face the Panthers in Penrith on Saturday, after going down in round one to the New Zealand Warriors.

“I didn’t realise it was as serious as it was,” Dane Gagai said of the injury.

“He toughed it out. He pushed through the game and thought he did a great job.

“It’s disappointing but we have to push forward.

“Whoever plays that role will do a good job.”

The loss of Reynolds will likely see Robbie Farah push into the starting side and straight into the halfback role, after missing out on the 17 last week.

However Farah's Lebanon teammate in the World Cup, Adam Doueihi, could also come into contention.

One Adam for another - expecting Doueihi to make his #NRL debut and replace injured Reynolds at halfback. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/J7eKwFdcwu — Josh Massoud (@josh_massoud) March 13, 2018

The 19-year-old was a teenage rugby star before arriving at Redfern in 2017 and impressing ever since for North Sydney and the under-20s.

South Sydney can't catch a break with injury troubles in recent times, most significantly with Greg Inglis missing the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in the opening game of the season.