Wayne Bennett has lost his cool at Broncos training, slamming his halves in an expletive-laden tirade.

Bennett blasts Broncos halves at training

On the back of a fortnight from hell, in which Bennett has been dragged through the mud for his handling of the Matt Lodge situation, and copped heat for an abysmal opening round performance, the master coach had enough.

It appeared underperforming halves Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima were in his crosshairs on the first day back at training.

As the pair engaged in a wrestling drill at the club's Red Hill base, Bennett snapped, and according to News Corp unleashed an expletive-laden rant at the pair, blasting them for their lack of intensity.

On the back of a 34-12 loss to the Dragons, and ahead of a clash with the intimidating Cowboys, Bennett knows his players need to step up, quick.

Hooker Andrew McCullough justified his coach's aggression after training.

“It is because he knows what this group can do and it was just disappointing on the weekend,” McCullough told foxsports.com.au.

“That’s what makes for a bit of a Monday. When you don’t do the things that we’ve been teaching ourselves over the last three months it’s quite disappointing.

“It’s a long year and we were doing some good stuff here today.”

Star five-eighth Milford has previously come under fire for his lackadaisical approach to training.

In 2017, BenjI Marshall revealed he was shocked by the dynamic star's approach to preparation, in particular how he would cheat when the team were doing pushups.