'Sorry about my friends': Fiji teammates rib Hayne for interview

Jarryd Hayne has copped an absolute ribbing from his Bati Fiji teammates in a hilarious video that has surfaced ahead of their Rugby League World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand.

As Hayne set up on the field, post training win Wellington, for a media interview the rest of his team in the stands starting arcing up.

It started quietly, with just a couple of teammates joking with Hayne as he tried to conduct the interview.

"Hey it's Jarryd Hayne, the Hayne plane!" said one of Hayne's Fijian teammates.

Hayne could do nothing but giggle and wait until they stopped to conduct the interview.

They didn’t stop there though.

Pretty soon the whole team had joined in, screaming, hollering and eventually singing and clapping and laughing their heads off at Hayne’s discomfort.

"Sorry about my friends," said Hayne.

Does any team have as much fun as the Fijians? It’s very unlikely.

Fiji take on the Kiwis in their quarter-final in Wellington on Saturday.

