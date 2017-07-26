Parramatta Eels legend Brett Kenny says he's shattered but ready to fight after being diagnosed with cancer.

'Fight of my life': Kenny opens up on cancer battle

Kenny on Wednesday revealed he's been diagnosed with lymphoma cancer and is set to undergo chemotherapy in coming weeks.

The 56-year-old rugby league great recently underwent scans, which showed he has lymohoma - cancer of the lymphatic system.

"When I first got told it sort of knocked the hell out of me," Kenny told 7News.

Kenny says he knows his cancer battle will be the fight of his life.

"It's not like getting ready to play in a grand final or State of Origin," he said.

"In a lot of ways I'm probably looking forward to getting started with the chemo because once that starts we're well and truly on the way to getting rid of the cancer."

Kenny was diagnosed last week just as he and his wife Suzanne were holding a fundraising night for his step son Riley Hilditch.

Riley was confined to a wheelchair earlier this year after he landed headfirst in a creek on the NSW Central Coast.

Kenny says he's been overwhelmed with support from the rugby league community.

"I've had a lot of people send messages and a lot of phone calls which has been great."

Kenny played 265 first-grade games for the Eels over 14 seasons, having debuted in 1980.

He was an integral part of the Parramatta team that won four premierships in the 80s, playing alongside the likes of Peter Sterling and Ray Price.

He is the only player in ARL/NRL history to have scored two tries in three consecutive grand finals, from 1981 to 1983.

He played 17 State of Origin games for NSW and 17 Tests for Australia.

Enough cancer - now #BrettKenny diagnosed lymphoma cancer @TheParraEels legend, thoughts with Brett & family @7NewsSydney — Jim Wilson (@JimWilsonTV) July 26, 2017