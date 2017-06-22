7th Tackle: How Madge scored coup with Young gun

Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire has been in the wars for the past year – he even copped a head gash during a spirited sparring session a few weeks ago.

7th Tackle: How Madge scored a coup with Young gun

South Sydney’s inconsistent form has given his doubters plenty of ammunition, but Maguire does deserve credit for bringing future superstar Angus Crichton to the club.

In 2014 Crichton was a Year 12 student at Scots College when former Rabbitohs recruitment boss Grant Jones discovered him dominating rivals in the esteemed GPS rugby competition.

He’d also played a handful of SG Ball games for the Roosters that year, before his rugby commitments became a priority.

However, the Rabbitohs snuck under everyone’s guard by inviting Crichton to the dressing rooms before and after fulltime for a late-season game against Manly at the SCG.

We’ve also heard Sam Burgess sealed the deal with a 20 minute chat a short time later.

Throughout the whole process Maguire was adamant about South Sydney’s need to sign the blockbusting teen from Young – and they did.