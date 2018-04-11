Roma president plunges into Italian fountain after Barca miracle

The enormity of Roma's Champions League comeback win against Barcelona was only matched by the scale of celebrations hilariously led by the Italian club's president.

The Serie A giants overcame a 3-1 deficit from the first leg of their quarter-final clash in Barcelona to send the Catalan giants packing on Wednesday morning (AEST).

Unanswered goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas in Rome, saw the hosts progress to the final four amid wild scenes in the Italian capital.

Leading them was club president James Pallotta who decided to toast the miraculous win by diving into a famous Italian fountain.

Amateur footage captured the hilarious scenes as Pallotta plunged head-first into the Fontana del Nettuno (Fountain of Neptune) in Rome's Piazza del Popolo.

Roma's victory took the Italians into the European Cup semi-finals for the first time in 34 years.

Captain Daniele de Rossi heaped praise on coach Eusebio Di Francesco for masterminding the incredible victory.

"We had a long way to go after the first leg but all credit to the coach because he invented this formation two days ago, he drilled it into our heads and it worked wonders," midfielder de Rossi told reporters after Roma went through on away goals.

De Rossi hammered in the second goal of the night from the penalty spot after Edin Dzeko got the hosts off to the perfect start by opening the scoring after six minutes at an electric Olympic Stadium.

Greek defender Kostas Manolas headed home the crucial third goal from a corner with eight minutes remaining, joining de Rossi in making up for scoring in his own net in the first leg of the quarter-final tie.

Dzeko also waxed lyrical about his side's tactics and said he played with more freedom alongside Patrik Schick in attack, with Radja Nainggolan, who missed the first leg with injury, behind them.

"I have never seen Barcelona struggle so much, we pressed them throughout the game from the first minute," Dzeko said.

"It was easier for me to play when Schick and Radja were closer to me, it created more space and stretched their defence. It was (also) the first time we played with three at the back and we did great."

As well as scoring the first goal, Dzeko won the penalty which de Rossi converted, having been hauled to the floor by Gerard Pique, and it was also the Bosnian who had struck Roma's crucial away goal at the Nou Camp.

"We all believed, even if everyone else gave us a five per cent chance," Dzeko added. "Tonight we proved we can play against anyone, as Barcelona are such a strong side. We put three goals past them and we could have scored more."

Di Francesco said the aim of the change in formation was to make his side more dangerous down the flanks and also praised his players for their near-perfect display.

"I made this choice to give us more width, allow us to have more counter-attacks and bring us more pace but what really changed was the philosophy of the side," he said.

"I take the blame for defeats and some ungrateful words on social media, so I may as well take the credit for a win."

In the other quarter-final, Liverpool knocked Manchester City out of the competition with a controversial 2-1 away win for a 5-1 aggregate victory.

