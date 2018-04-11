News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Matildas score eight goals in Asian Cup thrashing
Matildas score eight goals in Asian Cup thrashing
Chelsea suffer fresh Champions League blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal
Chelsea suffer fresh blow, Welbeck doubles up for Arsenal

Guardiola loses it over controversial Man City 'no-goal'

7Sport /

A fuming Pep Guardiola was sent to the stands for raging at the officials after Manchester City were controversially denied a goal against Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

Neves with a stunner in the Championship
0:49

Neves with a stunner in the Championship
Real celebrate their miraculous UCL win
0:45

Real celebrate their miraculous UCL win
Ronaldo breaks Juve hearts
0:34

Ronaldo breaks Juve hearts
Penalty!! Red card!! Drama
0:40

Penalty!! Red card!! Drama
Roma president's epic celebration
0:32

Roma president's epic celebration
Matildas thrash Vietnam
0:50

Matildas thrash Vietnam
'I did not insult him, I was right...OK'
0:21

'I did not insult him, I was right...OK'
Salah does it again
0:16

Salah does it again
Absolute scenes as Roma beat Barca
0:41

Absolute scenes as Roma beat Barca
0408_0700_nat_soccer
0:48

Wanderers stay in hunt for A-League finals
Australia's focus turns to Japan - van Egmond
0:44

Australia's focus turns to Japan - van Egmond
Worst night in American soccer history relived
0:45

Worst night in American soccer history relived
 

Guardiola felt City were on the wrong end of some poor refereeing decisions after bowing out of the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool.

The City manager was sent to the stands for protesting to referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz as City were beaten 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday to lose their quarter-final tie 5-1 on aggregate.

City made a superb start to the second leg, scoring early through Gabriel Jesus, but Leroy Sane had another goal incorrectly disallowed for offside after the ball was inadvertently played to him by Liverpool's James Milner.

With Guardiola also believing Raheem Sterling should have had a penalty following a challenge by Andy Robertson, he complained at half-time and was punished by Lahoz.

"I said he was wrong," said Guardiola when asked about his dismissal. "I didn't insult him. I just said it was a penalty and it was a goal.

"The ball (for Sane) came from (James) Milner. He said, 'From Milner it came?'. 'Yes, from Milner'.

"When it comes from Milner it is not offside, and we go to half-time 2-0. Two-nil against that team is a little bit different.

"In these kind of games, in these competitions, the impact is so big. At Anfield the first goal from (Mohamed) Salah is offside. The goal from Gabriel Jesus in Anfield was a goal, not offside."

Guardiola has had his run-ins with Lahoz before. The Spanish official angered Guardiola by not giving City a penalty in a last-16 clash last season and he also gave Napoli two penalties at the Etihad Stadium earlier in this campaign.

"I know him from Spain," Guardiola said. "I could imagine that."

Guardiola was relegated to the stands for the second half. Pic: Getty

City were unable to maintain the intensity of their ferocious start after the break and goals from Salah and Roberto Firmino ended their challenge.

Guardiola had no complaints about the overall result and will now turn his attention to securing the Premier League title.

"I should say big congratulations to Liverpool for going through," he said. "Hopefully they can defend English football in the semi-finals.

"They are a top team with a top manager and I would say they deserve to be in the final.

"But we made an outstanding 45 minutes, really good. A big congratulations to the players for this competition because it was so good.

"We will come back stronger next season. Now we have a mini Premier League for six games and we are going to try to close it."

In the other Champions League quarter-final, Roma staged one of the most epic comebacks in the history of the competition to knock out favourites Barcelona and seal a spot in the semi-finals.

The Romans were trailing 3-1 from the first leg in Barcelona but unanswered goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas saw the hosts progress to the final four.

With AAP

Back To Top