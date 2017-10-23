US soccer fans took out their World Cup frustrations with Toronto FC on Sunday as the visiting side attempted to make history in their season finale.

MLS player skolls beer thrown at teammate

In their first match on American soil since the USMNT failed to qualify for the World Cup, US stars Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley were showered with boos, heckling, and possibly a beer from the Atlanta United FC crowd during Sunday’s draw.

One heckler took the harassment 10 steps too far when they hurled what appeared to be a cup of beer at Altidore after he scored to knot the match at 1-1.

Altidore’s teammate Sebastian Giovinco, who was making his 100th appearance with TFC, picked up the errant cup toss and trolled the trollers by crushing the rest of the drink and chucking it back into the stands.

Seba continued to torment the crowd when he converted an absolutely worldly free kick to even the match at two in the 84th minute, just 10 minutes after Josef Martinez put Atlanta up 2-1 and left TFC’s hopes of the single-season MLS record in jeopardy.

Giovinco’s ridiculous marker held up as Toronto and Atlanta played to a 2-2 draw, giving TFC the record for most points earned in a single campaign with 69 — one more than the the Los Angeles Galaxy racked up in the 1998 season.