Personal slur revealed as reason behind Warner meltdown

A personal slur relating to David Warner's family is reportedly behind a heated off-field clash between the Aussie batsman and South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

Seven News understands there are claims from within the Australian dressing room that de Kock made an inappropriate comment regarding Warner's wife, Candice, as the two players made their way up the stairs to the dressing room.

The incident has overshadowed Australia's victory in the first Test against South Africa.

After the final wicket fell on Day Five in Durban, both captains accepted personal slurs had been traded between Warner and de Kock.

Faf du Plessis admits things got personal yesterday in heated exchange in tunnel. Intimated blame from both sides — Ben Horne (@BenHorne8) March 5, 2018

Smith: Quinton got quite personal and provoked a personal response from Davey — Chris Barrett (@ChrisBarrett_) March 5, 2018

Smith: You can't be getting into someone's personal life like that. That's not on. As far as I'm aware we didn't get personal — Chris Barrett (@ChrisBarrett_) March 5, 2018

Celebrations were somewhat subdued from the tourists, largely because of the altercation.

Footage released by South African news website IOL showed David Warner being pulled away from a verbal battle with de Kock at the beginning of the tea break.

The CCTV footage -- with no audio -- released by South African news website IOL, shows a number of Australians making their way up the stairs before Usman Khawaja and Warner appear on screen.

Warner is seen shouting down the stairs at Quinton de Kock, who is walking behind Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine.

After turning back to offer more words to de Kock, Warner is pushed into the Australian rooms by Khawaja and captain Steve Smith.

South African captain Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada entered the hallway as the situation came to a close.

"CA is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban," said a Cricket Australia statement.

"CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done."

It was the second incident involving Warner on day four.

The opening batsman was criticised for his part of Australia's celebration of AB de Villiers' surprise run out.

Warner unleashed a massive spray towards Markram, who denied a single and forced de Villiers to turn around from halfway down the pitch.

He was run out by Nathan Lyon, who would drop the ball at a grounded de Villiers before running to his teammates.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith and West Indian great Michael Holding were among those to hit out at the touring pair's actions.

"I don't turn up the stump mics when I'm on commentary," Holding told ESPNCricinfo.

"I don't want to hear all the rubbish that's going on on the field. People these days think that they're in an opera.

"You're out there to play cricket. Keep your mouth shut and play some cricket."

While he conceded Lyon may regret his actions, Smith was more pointed on Warner's spray.

"We've got used to Davey over the years," he told cricket.com.au.

"I think the less interest you take in him the better. He can be a bit of a fool at times. It's best just to let him be."