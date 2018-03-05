Aussies take 1-0 series lead in Durban

Australia have grabbed a 1-0 lead in their four-Test series against South Africa, with a hard-fought and at times bitter 118-run victory.

Josh Hazlewood claimed the final wicket to give Australia a 1-0 Test lead against South Africa.

The Proteas resumed at 9-293 on the morning of day five of the first Test, having been set an intimidating target of 417 in Durban.

Josh Hazlewood struck in Monday's fourth over, ending the match when he trapped Quinton de Kock lbw for 83. De Kock reviewed the verdict but it only delayed the inevitable.

Celebrations were somewhat subdued from the tourists at the fall of the final wicket.

Partly because it was arguably bad light that stretched the contest into a fifth day but mainly because of the off-field altercation between de Kock and David Warner that has overshadowed proceedings.

There were handshakes aplenty when the ball-tracking replay ratified Australia's victory - a tick over 15 minutes into the final day - but relations between the rivals are incredibly tense once again.

"It was a hard-fought Test," Steve Smith said.

"Things were getting a little bit nervous (when South Africa fought back on day four).

"It's really satisfying to win the first Test match of this series ... it was clinical in the end and I'm proud of the way the boys played.

"There's no doubt that South Africa are going to come out hard against us at Port Elizabeth, hopefully our boys are up for the fight again."

Michell Starc edged Mitch Marsh to earn man of-the-match honours.

Starc grabbed nine wickets and scored 35 in Australia's first innings, while Marsh set the game up with his first-innings 96 then broke a stubborn 147-run stand between de Kock and Aiden Markram.

The second Test starts in Port Elizabeth on Friday, with the hosts insisting their day-four fightback is a moral victory that is cause for some confidence.

"I'm really proud of our fight but just not quite good enough to beat Australia," South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis.

"The biggest character of this team is we'll never go down without a fight.

"A target of 400 was always going to be a really tough ask ... and most teams go away when the opposition is in a position of strength like Australia were."

Markram stalled Australia's bid for victory at Kingsmead with a gutsy knock of 143 on day four.