Bailey thwarted by own bat in freak Big Bash run out

George Bailey had his own bat to blame as he fell victim to one of the most bizarre run-outs ever seen in the Big Bash.

The Hobart Hurricanes batsman looked for all money like he'd make his crease after turning for a third run against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on Friday night.

But what should have been a regulation three runs for Hobart turned into a crucial wicket for Brisbane when Bailey's bat jammed into the turf as he tried to ground it.

It meant that as Bailey sprinted towards the wicketkeeper's end his bat hit the pitch and flung up in the air as he ran past the stumps.

Quick-thinking Heat keeper Jimmy Peirson saw Bailey stumble short of the crease and whipped the bails off the stumps as the Hurricanes man flailed in mid-air.

The freakish run-out left Hobart in real trouble at 4/62 after being sent in to bat by the hosts.